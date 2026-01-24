– As reported back in 2025, Trish Stratus was expected to wrestle more regularly throughout the year. WWE Unreal has since confirmed that this was indeed the plan, with Stratus having been penciled in for a match at SummerSlam.

– Meanwhile, Tommaso Ciampa has not been backstage in recent weeks and is currently not scheduled to be present at additional WWE events, according to those familiar with the situation.

– On the NXT side, Johnny Moss is said to have produced this week’s women’s main event. Moss continues to receive significant praise internally for his contributions to the NXT women’s division and his hands-on role in shaping key matches.

– In another note making the rounds, several former WWE wrestlers reacted to Chelsea Green helping recently released talent obtain promoter contact information, confirming that she also provided similar assistance to them.

– Looking ahead to WWE programming, USA Network listings currently show Olympic coverage scheduled for Friday, February 13, and Friday, February 20. As of now, there is no confirmation on where WWE SmackDown will air on those two nights.

– There was also pushback regarding an aggregation by WWE Unreal related to a previous report on Seth Rollins’ July 2025 injury. The original report stated that the injury was treated as legitimate backstage and that the immediate internal reaction was that it was real—something that was later reflected on television. It was never reported that the injury itself had been “confirmed,” despite how the aggregated post framed the situation.

– For those hoping to see Saraya appear at the Royal Rumble or shortly thereafter, that does not appear to be imminent. She is still actively booking convention dates and currently has several appearances scheduled.

MORE WWE NEWS: Spoiler On Currently Planned Winner For 2026 WWE Royal Rumble Men’s Match

Oh you know.. just getting some ring rust off with my girl @_VIPRESS 😌🖤⚡️ pic.twitter.com/bvBZc5FnLR — SARAYA (@Saraya) January 23, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)