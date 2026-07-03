– Prior to her injury, the original plan reportedly called for Rhea Ripley to defend the WWE Women’s Championship at SummerSlam 2026 against either Jacy Jayne or Alexa Bliss.

– GUNTHER was reportedly slated to face Royce Keys at SummerSlam 2026, which is scheduled for August 1-2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It remains unclear whether that match is still the planned direction. Make sure to join us here on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage from ‘The Twin Cities.’

– Zilla Fatu is still expected to begin with WWE in the near future and is widely anticipated to become part of the ongoing Bloodline storyline alongside Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and the rest of the faction.

– New WWE Playlist episodes dropped on the official WWE YouTube channel on Thursday and Friday, focusing on ‘devilish betrayals,’ as well as ‘impactful debuts and returns’ in WWE thus far in 2026.

(H/T: Dave Meltzer and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com)