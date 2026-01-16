A collection of creative notes, roster updates, and backstage clarifications have emerged this week across WWE and beyond, with several developments worth keeping an eye on as the road to the Royal Rumble continues.

As previously reported by multiple outlets, both Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre were supportive of the title change that took place during their Three Stages of Hell match on last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. That decision is expected to significantly alter upcoming creative plans moving forward.

On the Raw side, Bayley’s new ring gear, which debuted during Monday night’s show, was designed by Lince Dorado. Bayley referenced the gear while making her entrance alongside Lyra Valkyria during the opening segment that featured the women’s tag teams staking their claims for the next title opportunity.

In related notes, there is an expectation that movement between rosters across major wrestling promotions will increase in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, some WWE live event match orders were adjusted recently, though nothing of major significance came out of those changes.

Despite speculation, Powerhouse Hobbs is not scheduled to be in London for today’s episode of WWE SmackDown. As previously noted, Hobbs wrapped up business with AEW on Wednesday night, taping a match alongside The Opps that will air on Saturday night’s AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage as his official All Elite Wrestling swan song.

Regarding Braun Strowman continuing to use his name for his USA Network television project, production on the first season took place while he was still under WWE contract. WWE reportedly had no issue allowing the name usage, given USA Network’s status as a broadcast partner.

Elsewhere, Notorious Mimi and Airica Demia were recently training with Natalya Neidhart at the Dungeon 2.0. Despite reports suggesting otherwise, the two were not in town for WWE tryouts.

Although LA Knight has been sidelined for several weeks, he is currently scheduled to be in town for Royal Rumble week in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia later this month.

Finally, despite rumors circulating elsewhere, there is currently no truth to reports that Killer Kross (Karrion Kross) is scheduled to return to WWE as part of the Royal Rumble.

Chris Jericho remains active on the convention circuit and was recently announced for an appearance in March. While there continues to be strong belief in some circles that Jericho will eventually land back in WWE, with the Royal Rumble frequently mentioned as a potential destination, nothing has been finalized at this point.

MORE WWE NEWS: Backstage Update On WWE Absence Of The Street Profits

(H/T: Fightful Select)