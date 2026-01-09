A handful of WWE-related backstage notes and roster updates have surfaced, touching on everything from NXT creative decisions to injuries and potential call-up chatter.

– The decision not to run the Blake Monroe vs. Thea Hail match on NXT was not made at the last minute. According to those familiar with the situation, the match being pulled from the show had actually been planned for a couple of weeks ahead of time, dispelling speculation that it was a sudden creative change.

– On the crossover front, there were internal efforts to have cast members from Stranger Things appear at a recent episode of WWE Raw. However, those plans ultimately did not come together, and the appearance never materialized.

– That situation also led to rumors surrounding Adam Pearce’s comments in a video promoting Raw. Those rumors appear to be unfounded, as Pearce’s remarks reportedly had nothing to do with Stranger Things, nor was there any hidden reference that would align with that speculation.

– As for WWE’s deal with Netflix, the content focus is said to be largely on archived premium live event footage from the WWE library. While fans may be eager for more additions, there are still plans in place to gradually roll out other forms of content on WWE’s YouTube platforms over time.

– Meanwhile, The Street Profits are not currently part of WWE’s ongoing European tour, despite some online speculation suggesting otherwise.

– Outside of WWE, there was confirmed interest from WWE in The Knockout Bros. However, New Japan Pro-Wrestling sources did not expect them to leave, even prior to the duo making their intentions clear. The possibility was reportedly discussed among talent throughout the week leading into NJPW Wrestle Kingdom.

– Regarding NXT call-up talk, names such as Blake Monroe and Jacy Jayne have been mentioned internally, but there is no expectation that either will be moved to the main roster in the immediate future.

– Tiffany Stratton has been off WWE television due to an injury. She last competed on November 1, when she dropped her championship to Jade Cargill, and her absence since then is said to be injury-related.

– In injury news, Stephanie Vaquer is dealing with a legitimate issue. While the exact severity is unclear, she has been cleared for contact. The injury has been described as an ankle sprain, and Vaquer recently shared a photo of the bruising on social media (see below).

