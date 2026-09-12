– WWE officials were reportedly very happy with the physical condition Reed was in when he returned to television. Reed resurfaced at Sunday Night’s Main Event following an extended absence and aligned himself with The Vision. One moment from Reed’s return also became a talking point behind the scenes. During his confrontation with Femi, the former NXT Champion swatted Reed’s leg away after Reed placed his foot on him. According to WWE sources, Femi knocking Reed’s leg away was not scripted. There was less clarity regarding Reed initially putting his foot on Femi, as those asked were unsure whether that portion of the interaction had been planned. The exchange was reportedly a hot topic backstage throughout the week.

– Former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin’s non-compete is expected to expire in October, something Irvin previously indicated publicly. Irvin has not been receiving pay from WWE during the non-compete period. It is also believed she likely could have challenged the restriction legally and had it waived had she chosen to pursue that route. More regarding Irvin’s situation is expected to emerge in the coming weeks.

– Wade Barrett was said to be excited about being added to the commentary team for WWE 2K26. Barrett began recording material for the game in early 2025 and ultimately logged approximately 125 hours of voice work. 2K provided Barrett with equipment that allowed him to complete recording sessions from his home. Barrett believes the sheer amount of work required for the role may explain why it took so long for him to be incorporated into the series as a commentator. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion has also noted that he always expected commentary to eventually become part of his career, having gained some experience behind the desk earlier in his wrestling run.

– The following are the writers and producers who helped put together the September 7 episode of WWE Raw, which was internally titled “Modern Warfare”:

Writers: – The Usos and Jacob Fatu backstage segment: James Curtin, Michael Kirshenbaum, Ben Saccoccio and Jon Baeckstrom

– Stephanie Vaquer and Becky Lynch backstage segment: Kristen Koedding

– Adam Pearce, LA Knight and Solo Sikoa: Michael Kirshenbaum, Ben Saccoccio and Jon Baeckstrom

– Penta backstage promo: Michael Kirshenbuam, Ben Saccoccio and Jon Baeckstrom

– The 946 phone promo: Michael Kirshenbaum, Ben Saccoccio and Jon Baeckstrom

– Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan segment: Kirsten Koedding

– The Vision and Paul Heyman segment: Brian Parise

– Big Cass backstage promo: Brian Parise Producers: – Otis vs Austin Theory: Jamie Noble

– The Miz, Kit Wilson and Matt Matthews segment: Shane Helms

– Rey Mysterio vs Ethan Page vs Bron Breakker: Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode

– Lyra Valkyria vs Sol Ruca vs Maxxine Dupri: Petey Williams

– Joe Hendry vs JD McDonagh: Shane Helms

– Stephanie Vaquer vs Liv Morgan: Jason Jordan

– The Usos and Jacob Fatu main event segment: Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 9/7/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

– The following are the writers and producers who helped put together the September 11 episode of WWE SmackDown, which was internally titled “Mexico City Mayhem”:

Writers: – Nick Aldis, Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton segment: Devyn Prieto

– Sami Zayn and Johnny Gargano backstage segment: Colin Clark

– Nia Jax backstage interview: Sondra Lacey

– Gunther, Nick Aldis, Finn Balor and Danhausen backstage segment: Cristian Scovell/Producer: Shawn Daivari

– CM Punk backstage interview: Colin Clark

– Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley and Fatal Influence backstage segment: Ioannis Filippides

– Rey Fenix and Ricky Saints backstage segment: Eric Watts/Producer: Chris Park Producers: – Randy Orton promo: Shawn Daivari

– Ricky Saints vs Rey Fenix: Abyss

– Nikki Bella vs Paige: Jason Jordan

– Trick Williams, Lil Yachty and Baron Corbin segment: Abyss

– Chelsea Green vs Nia Jax: Jason Jordan

– Damian Priest and R-Truth vs War Raiders: Kenny Dykstra

– CM Punk vs Sami Zayn: Bobby Roode and Shawn Daivari (full match in second video below) Other Note: – CM Punk’s ‘jerking it’ jab at Sami Zayn in a backstage interview was not listed in the rundown (see first video below). For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 9/11/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

"My name is CM Punk and I have approved this message" 👏@CMPunk is ready to defend the Undisputed WWE Title against Sami Zayn tonight! pic.twitter.com/rG4WlrT4iE — WWE (@WWE) September 12, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)