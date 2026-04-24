– CM Punk, meanwhile, is said to have avoided any disciplinary action stemming from his fan-related incident during WrestleMania week, despite the attention it generated online.

– As for roster movement, Ethan Page had reportedly been on WWE’s radar for a call-up for quite some time before it became official on the Raw After WrestleMania episode. Interestingly, Chelsea Green is said to have advocated for his promotion dating back to last year.

– Over in AEW-related news, Ric Flair is still believed to be under contract. Within WWE circles, there didn’t appear to be much recollection, or concern, regarding any past issues involving Ludwig Kaiser.

– Back on the media side, Seth Rollins’ recent walk-off angle on Good Morning Football raised eyebrows, but those within WWE didn’t view it as legitimate. Instead, it was largely seen as a creative way to write him off the NFL show now that he’s back on WWE programming full-time.

– And finally, more has come to light regarding Jordynne Grace’s comments about her NXT match with Giulia. While she publicly described getting “in trouble,” sources indicate the situation was more serious, with both talents reportedly being scolded by higher-ups over the level of physicality in the match.

(H/T: Fightful Select)