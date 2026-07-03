– Sami Zayn’s Undisputed WWE Championship victory has reportedly been met with plenty of support from talent both within WWE and across the wrestling industry. While there has been some concern among those behind the scenes that Zayn could ultimately drop the title to Brock Lesnar before WWE SummerSlam, we’re told that does not appear to be the current plan.

– As previously reported, Rhea Ripley was internally being discussed for a WWE SummerSlam title defense against either Alexa Bliss or Jacy Jayne before her injury. We’ve since learned that one of those matches may have actually taken place at WWE Night of Champions had Ripley not been sidelined.

– Although Tamina continues to be listed on WWE’s official roster page, she is reportedly almost never present backstage at television events. We’re told she has not been part of creative discussions or factored into WWE’s plans for years.

– There have been plenty of rumors and backstage speculation regarding CM Punk and WWE dating back to WrestleMania, but we’ve been unable to independently confirm any specific details. That situation remains largely unchanged following our recent report on Punk’s expected return on Monday Night Raw in Chicago, as well as the belief that he is likely headed to the SmackDown brand afterward.

(H/T: Fightful Select)