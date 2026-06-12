– Despite continued speculation, sources have repeatedly maintained throughout the week that CM Punk remains in WWE’s plans. As noted earlier, those familiar with the situation continue to insist that Punk is expected to return as part of the SmackDown brand. In addition, multiple wrestlers and WWE staff members reportedly reached out this week to state that they had not heard anything regarding the recent rumors suggesting there were issues between Punk and WWE.

– TNA Wrestling could have several announcements on the horizon. According to a company source, the promotion is expected to reveal updated contract information and new signings over the coming weeks.

– Cody Rhodes recently hinted that an upcoming episode of his podcast could generate significant buzz. Rhodes reportedly promoted the next installment as being particularly newsworthy and interesting, though no additional details have been revealed regarding what fans should expect.

– WWE has released the complete trilogy of matches between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar on their official YouTube channel.

– With the 2026 King and Queen of the Ring tournaments in full swing, WWE has decided to look back at all past King and Queen of the Ring on the latest installment of their ‘WWE Playlist’ digital series.

– Also new from the ‘WWE Playlist’ series on WWE’s YouTube channel is a look at the history between Tiffany Stratton and Rhea Ripley.

(H/T: Fightful Select)