– There’s reportedly a strong chance that Pretty Deadly will reunite once Elton Prince is cleared to return from injury. The plan, as of now, is for Prince and Kit Wilson to resume working together as a tag team once he’s back in action.

– Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Bruce Prichard were both present at WWE SmackDown, but neither attended tonight’s Saturday Night’s Main Event live event. Road Dogg Brian James was back at SmackDown after being away for the past couple of weeks.

– Bianca Belair was in town for SmackDown, though there’s no confirmation she was actually at the arena. Belair occasionally travels to shows she isn’t scheduled to appear on.

– A WWE source described last night’s attendance in Salt Lake City as “very disappointing.” The gate reportedly dropped by nearly half compared to the same market 11 months ago, and it was less than half of the company’s average for 2024. Fans were said to have been moved down to fill seats — a common practice when ticket sales are soft, used by WWE, AEW, and TNA alike.

– Despite online speculation, there are no legitimate reports or internal discussions about Cody Rhodes turning heel. The talk appears to be fan-driven speculation based on recent on-screen developments with Drew McIntyre and the Jacob Fatu storyline.

– As for recent chatter about John Cena possibly challenging for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, discussions about that scenario have taken place within WWE circles in recent months, though nothing is confirmed at this time.

