– TJP is present at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida today. Additionally, word making the rounds at the WWE PC was that WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman is expected to be there later this month.

– WWE is set to tape episodes on April 11 in Mexico City, followed by another set of tapings on May 2 in Querétaro. WWE also taped two additional AAA episodes this past Saturday immediately following their live broadcast.

– As previously reported, Chelsea Green suffered an injury during Friday night’s episode of SmackDown, which led to her being pulled from Saturday’s AAA on FOX show. The belief over the weekend was that Green was dealing with a sprained ankle and would likely miss a couple of weeks of action. However, there is now a follow-up scheduled for February 9 to further evaluate the injury and confirm that it is not more serious.

– WWE remains hopeful that Dominik Mysterio will be able to return to in-ring action in the near future. Mysterio has been sidelined with an injury since December 20 and has not defended the Intercontinental Championship since winning it on November 29. Despite that, he has continued to appear on WWE and AAA programming in recent weeks, helping set the stage for future matches once he’s medically cleared.

– LA Knight posted a meme on social media that is sparking a lot of backlash. “The Mega Star” shared a meme of U.S. President Donald Trump with text that reads, “In response to Trump’s tasteless meme, we put his face on the body of a known rapist and pedophile.”

(H/T: Fightful Select)