– The fifth grade yearbook photo of “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio has surfaced online, which you can check out below.

– Bron Breakker loses his cool, goes berzerker mode on WWE Raw G.M. Adam Pearce on Monday’s show in Dusseldorf, Germany. Pearce suspended Breakker indefinitely. Paul Heyman warned Pearce that he made a mistake because he technically put his hands on Breakker first.

– WWE has announced that new Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be in the house this Friday on WWE SmackDown in London, England. Also advertised for the show is Randy Orton vs. The Miz, Matt Cardona vs. Trick Williams, Damian Priest vs. Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn vs. Ilja Dragunov in qualifying matches for the title eliminator at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Montreal.

– Advertised for next week’s WWE Raw in Belfast, Northern Ireland is CM Punk vs. Finn Balor for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

– Despite coming up short at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards, the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is still proud. WWE NXT General Manager Ava went to the show with her WWE developmental wrestler significant other and wrote via X, “Proud is such an understatement. congratulations to all the winners & nominees #GoldenGlobes2026.”

MORE WWE NEWS: Backstage News On WWE Planning Character Shift For Cody Rhodes