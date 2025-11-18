WWE packed plenty of extra news and notes into Monday’s Raw from Madison Square Garden, with updates ranging from podcast tapings to celebrity sightings and new merch hitting the shelves.

Natalya was spotlighted during the broadcast, as WWE announced she’ll be back on Cody Rhodes’ podcast this week. The episode is being recorded in Stamford, CT.

Following his involvement in a Raw storyline, WWE has already rolled out new merchandise for New York Giants fullback Cam Skattebo.

GUNTHER also made a notable change during the show, reverting to his original entrance theme music.

With Dolph Ziggler popping up on Raw, WWE quickly added new Ziggler merchandise to their online storefront.

International feeds featured several off-air interview segments not shown in the U.S., including sit-downs with The New Day and Grayson Waller, as well as Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.

MSG itself played host to several promotional tie-ins. A large concourse display highlighted WWE’s new LJN throwback-style action figures now available at Target, complete with a looping commercial. Becky Lynch even worked a short segment involving the figures during a commercial break.

WWE and Netflix also converted a floor-level bar into a VIP space labeled the “Netflix Bodega” for the night.

The celebrity presence inside The Garden was strong, with Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Eric Andre, UFC fighter Aljamain Sterling, Lil Yachty, and Lin-Manuel Miranda among those attending. Comedian Andrew Schulz also stuck around after the show to take photos with fans.

Sports stars from multiple teams were in the building. Along with several New York Giants players, members of the Philadelphia Eagles were in attendance—drawing heavy boos from the New York crowd when shown on the screens.

Stephanie McMahon-Levesque and Shane McMahon were also in the building on Monday. Bryan Alvarez noted on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com that internal talk continues regarding Vince McMahon—and possibly even former U.S. President Donald Trump—appearing at John Cena’s final WWE match at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

For those who missed this week’s show, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 11/17/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

.@TheGarden is ready for The GOAT. @JohnCena makes his final appearance on Monday Night Raw LIVE tonight from Madison Square Garden! 📺 8e/5p on @netflix pic.twitter.com/UT2jB4kfbJ — WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2025