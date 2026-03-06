– One interesting detail behind the presentation of Danhausen’s debut involves the performers who accompanied him. WWE reportedly brought in professional dancers from the Chicago area to portray the “Ghoulhausens” for the segment, helping bring the character’s eerie entourage to life for the appearance.

– The controversial moment involving Gunther and Dragon Lee on WWE Raw continues to generate discussion internally. WWE sources claim the situation, which saw Gunther completely unmasking Dragon Lee on WWE Raw and fully exposing his face, could ultimately be incorporated into storyline progression. One source noted that if the company truly wanted to avoid the moment being seen publicly, it would have been edited out before clips were shared on social media. Additionally, it was reiterated several times during the week that the camera angle capturing the unmasking was not accidental.

– Regarding the recent social media exchange between Rhea Ripley and Jade Cargill, there appears to be conflicting information behind the scenes. While earlier reports suggested the back-and-forth could be part of a storyline, several WWE wrestlers insist the tweets are not a work. Even so, there reportedly isn’t concern internally about the two being able to work together professionally. Ripley and Cargill are currently scheduled to face each other for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 42.

– In another backstage development, an additional source confirmed that Road Dogg Brian James personally made the decision to leave WWE. According to those familiar with the situation, the WWE Hall of Famer had been expressing unhappiness for some time prior to ultimately stepping away from his role with the company’s creative team.

– Bayley made quite the trip during a recent busy week for WWE. After attending the company’s tryouts in Florida, she traveled to Stamford, Connecticut to take part in the WWE 2K Creator Fest during the week the event was held.

– On the corporate side, Alexandra Williams’ promotion to WWE Vice President and Lead WWE Raw Writer was officially announced this week, though she has reportedly been serving in the lead writer role on Raw for several months already. Williams is said to have significant support within the company and currently operates as a co–Lead Writer on the program.

– Additional talent recruitment is also underway. More WWE ID deals are expected to be announced in the coming weeks, with several new signings — particularly within the women’s division — already completed behind the scenes.

– With WrestleMania 42 set for April in Las Vegas, WWE has reportedly begun the process of looking for extras who could appear during the event. However, sources indicate nothing is fully locked in regarding those roles just yet.

