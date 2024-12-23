– WWE Superstars are being given time off for the annual Christmas break for the next few days. The talent return to work at the annual post-Christmas live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 26. As noted, CM Punk vs. Ludwig Kaiser has been announced for the 12/26 holiday tour stop.

– As noted, as of last week, WWE talent have not been officially informed yet how long WWE Raw will be every Monday night when the show moves from USA Network to Netflix starting on January 6, 2025, with the debut episode on Netflix from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

– WWE had already planned on having the Netflix press conference inserts in the episode for tonight’s show before the presser even took place, according to the internal run sheet for the taped 12/23 episode of WWE Raw.

– Ben Saccocio is credited as the writer for The New Day’s segment on tonight’s show, while Chad Barbash is listed as the official writer for the Drew McIntyre promo segment, which will kick off the show.

