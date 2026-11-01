– Before Saturday night’s October 31 premium live event went on the air on The CW and internationally on Netflix, two dark matches took place in front of the live crowd. The Dropouts (Jackson Goonrey and Tyran Tuckey) defeated Harley Riggins and Jax Presley after connecting with a double superkick on Presley to secure the victory.

– In the other untelevised bout, Elio LeFleur picked up a win over Brooks Jensen following a neckscissor slam.

– Meanwhile, the identity of the mystery woman shown during the Izzi Dame vs. Zaria match has been revealed. The woman in question was Kenzie, who is also known as Marie Malenko.

– In another backstage note, former WWE Superstar Fred Rosser, previously known as Darren Young, has been working as a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center. Although Rosser recently confirmed his return to the WWE NXT environment, he has not officially joined the company in a full-time capacity as of this writing. His current involvement is limited to a guest coaching role. Rosser updated his social media statement on Instagram, however the X post still reads the same as the initial announcement from 10/31. Read his updated statement below:

This week, I made my rounds as a GUEST COACH, observing, learning, and seeing how things are done. But I also had the opportunity to work closely with some young hopefuls, brainwashing them into believing in themselves and exploiting the gifts they already possess! 💯 There were several others I enjoyed working with, but these three would definitely be my wrestling kids if I were there full-time! Hidetora Hanada — I’ve already fallen in love with his willingness to be coached. Coming from sumo wrestling and playing football at Colorado State, he brings a unique background and a willingness to learn that I admire. Amy — A dancer with natural presence! She absolutely killed it on the mic during class, and that confidence helped earn her an opportunity on NXT television. Austin — With a background in bobsled and American football, he also showed what he could do on the mic in class, earning that NXT television opportunity alongside Amy. He reminds me of a young Wade Barrett! My philosophy has always been simple: don’t try to turn everyone into the same performer. Identify their gifts, build their confidence, and help them become the best version of themselves.