– WWE’s decision to establish a three-year run of premium live events in Perth, Australia, ultimately came down to the financial incentives involved. While other Australian markets such as Melbourne could potentially host major WWE events, the company’s priority is finding cities willing to pay to bring its events to their market.

– Some of the unusual moments taking place at WWE live events are reportedly part of a deliberate effort to generate viral content. Recent examples include Seth Rollins, LA Knight and Solo Sikoa performing Too Cool’s signature dance during house shows.

– As previously noted, Sam Adonis was backstage for the September 14 episode of WWE Raw from Arena CDMX in Mexico City.

– Several notable wrestling names attended the Lodestone Alumni camp this week. Athena, Kris Statlander, The Undertaker, Michelle McCool and Ricky Saints were among those who made appearances at the camp.

– There’s also an update on Jake Hager following his Power Slap loss this week. Hager, formerly known as Jack Swagger in WWE, reportedly nearly became involved in a confrontation with members of a college basketball team following the event.

Johnny Magna defeats Jake Hager via TKO #PowerSlap23 pic.twitter.com/CKnxJKayLh — False Finish (@FalseFinishHQ) September 18, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)