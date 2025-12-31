– Saraya’s use of her former WWE entrance theme during her appearance for Insane Wrestling Revolution was not viewed internally as anything significant. According to those familiar with the situation, she opted not to use her AEW theme because it was created by her ex-boyfriend. That decision reportedly played into her choice of music, and we can safely rule out any deeper meaning behind it. Yes, this also likely explains why she didn’t make her entrance to Alberto Del Rio singing “Hungry Like The Wolf” at karaoke.

– Speaking of WWE entrance music, there are reportedly a couple of new entrance themes currently being developed for members of the roster, although it is unclear which WWE Superstars they are for.

– The WWE Baltimore live event that took place earlier this week as part of the ongoing year-end WWE Holiday Tour was reportedly the highest grossing WWE live event in the history of the company running the city of Baltimore, Maryland.

– Despite rumors making the rounds, John Cena never stated that there were hidden Easter eggs in his WrestleMania 29 match with The Rock. That comment instead referred to his Firefly Funhouse match against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36.

