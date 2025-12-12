– WWE sources claim they’re unsure where John Cena’s “220 dates” comment originated. One person followed up to clarify that Cena may have been referencing a combination of travel days plus appearing on every Raw, SmackDown, and PLE.

– Fans also flooded Cena’s mentions this week asking him to finally release the unreleased You Can’t See Me tracks. That push isn’t new, as this request has popped up in previous years as well.

– The Je’Von Evans & Leon Slater vs. AJ Styles & Dragon Lee matchup wasn’t quietly mapped out all the way back at Bound For Glory, despite reports to the contrary. That idea wasn’t in play when their previous match fell apart. It is advertised as one of the four matches for John Cena’s retirement show this weekend at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

– CM Punk is among the names expected to be in attendance for this weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, adding some notable star power to the show.

– Regarding the masked attacker storyline, while Austin Theory was under the mask at Survivor Series, we can confirm he was not the one under the hood on Monday’s Raw, despite heavy speculation. An additional source, as noted, has confirmed that Montez Ford wasn’t the mystery man either.

– LA Knight reportedly fought through an unspecified illness on this week’s Raw. He still performed on the show, so he didn’t end up being “put down with the sickness.”

– Nattie Neidhart and Kevin Owens are locked in as mentors/coaches for Season 3 of WWE LFG, continuing their roles in developing the next wave of talent.

(H/T: Fightful Select)