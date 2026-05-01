– New Major League Wrestling signee Zamaya was recently spotted at a Lodestone training camp hosted by Bayley. Meanwhile, MLW business appears to be heating up, as the upcoming “MLW x CMLL” crossover event is reportedly trending toward a sellout.

– There are said to be additional WWE Performance Center recruits who have yet to be officially announced. Among those expected to be part of the latest class are Nikki Blackheart and Marie Malenko. In another note from the facility, AJ Styles was present at the WWE Performance Center earlier this week.

– Nick Hogan continues to generate buzz following his recent comments about potentially pursuing a wrestling career. Several wrestling schools and trainers have reportedly reached out, offering to help train him should he decide to take that step.

– John Cena is said to be a legitimate fan of Will Kroos. Following Kroos’ NXT debut this week, Cena even took to social media to react, referencing the now-viral “bodyslam your dad” catchphrase.

– It was TKO Group Holdings that handled the phone calls tied to last Friday’s wave of WWE releases, which included more than 20 talents. The decisions themselves were reportedly made by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque and WWE President Nick Khan.

– Reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns is now scheduled to appear at the following upcoming eight episode of WWE Raw:

• May 4th in Omaha, NE

• May 11th in Knoxville, TN

• May 18th in Greensboro, NC

• May 25th in Columbus, OH

• June 1st in Turin, Italy

• June 8th in Paris, France

• June 15th in Baltimore, MD

• June 22nd in London, England

– New details have emerged regarding the elaborate entrance of Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 42. The extras featured in the entrance were coordinated by Jeremy Borash, who worked alongside Kevin KleinRock to assemble the group. The luchadores were personally selected, with their masks and gear requiring approval during rehearsals and on the day of the show. The group of performers included Gino Rivera, Spider Fly, Noisy Boy, Rayo Star, Anubis, Principe Leon, Sonico, Gravity, Fatal, Enigma, Enigma Jr., Jake Redondo, Adrian Quest, Skalubur, Chris Nasty, Kamikazee, and Calibus. Additionally, the minis used in the segment were brought in separately through Micro Mania via Billy Blade, distinct from the indie extras previously reported. Pedro Alvarez was also backstage at WrestleMania as part of the extra talent brought in for the event.

(H/T: Fightful Select)