What’s in the box?

That question quickly became one of the biggest talking points coming out of the February 16 episode of WWE Raw, when a massive crate labeled “Do Not Open Until 2-28” appeared on the show (see photo below).

Almost immediately, fan speculation zeroed in on one name.

Chris Jericho.

However, despite the buzz online, sources indicate that Jericho is not the planned reveal.

The speculation largely stemmed from long-standing questions about Jericho’s contract status with All Elite Wrestling.

Years ago, AEW publicly stated that Jericho’s deal ran through 2025, leading many to assume his agreement could be nearing its end.

As of now, Jericho remains listed on AEW’s official roster page, a detail often viewed as a sign that a performer is still under contract. While there have been exceptions in the past, talent departures are typically accompanied by roster updates and internal communication.

We’re told that Jericho is firmly under contract with AEW, and there is belief among those close to the situation that his deal may have been “frozen” when he took time off in 2025.

Contract freezes, injury time, and even short-term extensions have been utilized in the wrestling industry before, sometimes adding weeks or months onto existing agreements.

There has been no internal indication that Jericho has departed AEW, and no standard company-wide notice has circulated suggesting an exit.

Interestingly, Jericho is also said to be actively accepting convention bookings in the months ahead.

Additionally, while AEW talent are typically involved in his annual cruise events, that does not appear to be the current plan for the November sailing, though that alone does not signal a contractual change.

Those close to Jericho have remained tight-lipped about his long-term plans.

That said, he has reportedly expressed openness to a potential WWE return at some point, though concerns about how such a move could impact his outside ventures have been discussed privately.

As of now, there is no confirmed expiration date publicly known for Jericho’s current AEW deal.

(H/T: Fightful Select)