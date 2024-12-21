Some more backstage news and notes have surfaced from this week’s WWE Raw double taping, as well as the WWE NXT taping.
– This week’s episode of NXT was internally titled “Photo Finish.”
– NXT officials were pleased with how the show’s ending was received.
– CM Punk reportedly kept a “close eye” on rehearsals during the taping.
– Bryan Yang was credited with writing Liv Morgan’s promo on Raw.
– Alexandra Williams was the listed writer for CM Punk’s promo.
– Talent had extended in-ring time on Monday due to the double tapings.
– Most talent began their Christmas vacation on Tuesday, which will last until December 26.
– Some performers were called to Stamford on December 18 for the Netflix HQ special.
– WWE held their office Christmas party on December 18.
– The Tag Team Titles will reportedly see more defenses now that the War Raiders hold the gold.
