Some more backstage news and notes have surfaced from this week’s WWE Raw double taping, as well as the WWE NXT taping.

– This week’s episode of NXT was internally titled “Photo Finish.”

– NXT officials were pleased with how the show’s ending was received.

– CM Punk reportedly kept a “close eye” on rehearsals during the taping.

– Bryan Yang was credited with writing Liv Morgan’s promo on Raw.

– Alexandra Williams was the listed writer for CM Punk’s promo.

– Talent had extended in-ring time on Monday due to the double tapings.

– Most talent began their Christmas vacation on Tuesday, which will last until December 26.

– Some performers were called to Stamford on December 18 for the Netflix HQ special.

– WWE held their office Christmas party on December 18.

– The Tag Team Titles will reportedly see more defenses now that the War Raiders hold the gold.

