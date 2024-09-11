– Despite the return of the dreaded “local medical facility” terminology on WWE Raw this week, it is not said to be a “hard-and-fast rule” like it was during the Vince McMahon Era.

– As noted, there was secret talent backstage at the WWE NXT show last night that were kept well-hidden and not used in rehearsals to avoid spoilers leaking. That ended up being the appearance by The Bloodline trio of Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. As seen, the trio beat down The Street Profits and WWE NXT Tag-Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer “per orders of ‘The Tribal Chief’ Solo Sikoa.”

– Contrary to The Bloodline, TNA Wrestling star Hammerstone was, in fact, involved in rehearsals, despite his appearance being teased as a “mystery man” being paid off by Tony D’Angelo in a digital exclusive segment shared just 24 hours before the show.

