– Sol Ruca has become the latest WWE NXT Superstar to get a look from WWE higher-ups at a WWE Main Event taping, something that has become common practice lately. She worked a match after working the TNA taping prior to Raw on Monday night in Portland.

– WWE were said to be pleased with the SmackDown viewership for their debut show on USA Network last Friday in Seattle.

– Joe Tessitore continues to get high praise for his work alongside Wade Barrett as the new play-by-play commentator for Raw.

– WWE has been looking for a month to establish the “Butch!” chants to Pete Dunne at events. They went to obvious lengths to ensure it happened this week.

– Drew McIntyre was not at Raw on Monday in Portland because he had the night off. As noted, he has been advertised to return on next Monday night’s show.

– Bronson Reed and Braun Strowman was always scheduled for one segment, as opposed to a full match. The top-rope spot was planned and a crew came to work on the ring before they came out.

