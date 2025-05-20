Damian Priest has reportedly been earning a great deal of respect backstage in WWE circles in recent weeks.

According to one source, many within the locker room have been especially impressed with Priest’s resilience and work ethic, praising the toughness he’s displayed while competing through nagging injuries.

Despite being “very banged up,” Priest has continued to push through and deliver in a heated rivalry with Drew McIntyre — a feud that has drawn considerable attention. Fellow WWE talents are said to be “marveling at his toughness,” as he remains committed to performing at a high level while not at 100-percent.

The two are scheduled to clash once again this Saturday night, May 24, 2025, in a high-stakes Steel Cage match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. The show airs live on NBC and Peacock from Tampa, Florida.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)