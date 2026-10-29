Paul Heyman could be making his return to WWE television sooner rather than later.

According to one source, there is currently a working creative idea within WWE that would bring Heyman back to television in the relatively near future.

Interestingly, the proposed direction would reportedly see Heyman become involved in a storyline outside of The Vision, although that would not necessarily mean a complete separation from the faction.

Instead, the creative concept would allow Heyman to branch out into another program while maintaining a connection to The Vision, particularly Bron Breakker.

The idea would potentially give Heyman a presence in multiple storylines rather than limiting his television involvement exclusively to The Vision.

It remains unclear exactly what the additional program would involve, who Heyman might be working with, or when the proposed return could take place.

As of this writing, the direction is being described as a working creative idea rather than a finalized plan.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)