Austin Theory reportedly remains in WWE’s creative picture despite recent lineup changes surrounding The Vision.

According to Dave Meltzer in the October 13 edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Austin Theory had originally been penciled in to join The Vision after teaming with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Brock Lesnar for the Men’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series.

However, plans were thrown into question following Seth Rollins’ injury at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth.

On Tuesday, WrestleVotes provided an update suggesting that WWE officials are still looking to keep Theory involved in major storylines.

“Sources indicate there are still voices within the company pushing to keep Austin Theory involved in creative plans, even after the recent shuffling caused by Seth Rollins’ injury,” WrestleVotes wrote. “The idea of Theory joining The Vision was at least discussed, and he still has internal support moving forward to reappear on TV in a significant manner.”

Meltzer elaborated further in the Observer Newsletter, noting that plans for Theory’s alignment with The Vision would have had ripple effects across the top of the card.

“Theory’s involvement would have in some form led to Reigns and Punk coming together on the same unit against The Vision in War Games, since Reigns was beaten at Crown Jewel by Reed, with help from Breakker,” Meltzer wrote.

He also noted that there had been talk of Theory debuting for The Vision on the October 13 edition of WWE Raw.

Austin Theory last competed on the July 14 taping of WWE Main Event, where he lost to El Grande Americano.