Some backstage WWE news and notes have surfaced heading into Survivor Series: WarGames weekend.

– WWE brought extras to Kansas this past Sunday to film a Thanksgiving party segment. The segment is scheduled to air during this Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

– WWE traditionally does not hold media junkets ahead of Survivor Series due to the event’s proximity to Thanksgiving. Holding one would require talent and staff to travel on the holiday and spend time away from their families. As a result, the lack of a media junket this week would not be considered unusual.

– The Thanksgiving travel schedule was also a contributing factor in WWE’s decision to hold a double television taping this past Monday, which resulted in the earlier-than-usual start time for WWE Raw.

– Despite recent comments from TKO regarding WrestleMania airing in prime time, the company still intends to broadcast the event live. The comments should not be interpreted as an indication that the show will air on a tape delay.

(H/T: Fightful Select)