– Internally, there was apparently some discussion regarding Sol Ruca being booked in a title match without having won a single television bout since joining the WWE main roster as a former double NXT champion. Obviously the talk went in her favor, as the decision was made to go ahead with Ruca vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship at the 5/31 WWE Clash In Italy premium live event, just a week after their initial non-title showdown at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

– According to one source, the creative plans for a number of WWE Superstars were changed in the weeks that followed WrestleMania 42. The original ideas for the WWE Clash In Italy premium live event on 5/31 reportedly looked quite a bit different than what they look like heading into the international special event from Turin, Italy.

– With El Grande Americano defeating OG El Grande Americano at AAA Noche de Los Grandes Week 1 on 5/30 in Monterrey, Mexico, the plans for the now lone El Grande Americano character going forward apparently include a showdown against AAA Mega Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio.

– The following producers and writers helped put together the listed matches and segments on the May 22 episode of WWE SmackDown, which was internally titled ‘Gunther Games’:

Writers

– Solo Sikoa interview: Eric Watts

– Charlotte/Rhea/Alexa backstage segment: Devyn Prieto and Patrick McAlpine

– Nick Aldis/Cody Rhodes/Sami Zayn backstage segment: Cristian Scovell and Chad Barbash

– MFTs backstage segment: Eric Watts

– Nick Aldis and Danhausen backstage segment: Sondra Lacey

– Miz, Kit Wilson and Fraxiom backstage: Eric Watts

– Zayn/Gargano backstage: Cristian Scovell

– Cody Rhodes backstage: Chad Barbash

– Jade Cargill, B-Fab and Michin backstage: Devyn Prieto and Patrick McAlpine

– Royce Keys and Damian Priest backstage: Eric Watts

Producers

– Rhea Ripley/Alexa Bliss/Charlotte Flair and Fatal Influence segment: Jason Jordan

– Talla Tonga vs Shinsuke Nakamura: Shawn Daivari

– Tiffany Stratton vs Lash Legend: Petey Williams

– Trick Williams vs Carmelo Hayes: Kenny Dykstra

– Carmelo Hayes/Ricky Saints backstage: Kenny Dykstra

– Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley vs Fatal Influence: Jason Jordan

– Damian Priest vs Solo Sikoa: Molly Holly and Jamie Noble

– Irresistible Forces attack Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton: Petey Williams

– Cody Rhodes vs Sami Zayn: Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode

– The following producers and writers helped put together the listed matches and segments on the May 25 episode of WWE Raw, which was internally titled ‘Warning Shots’:

Writers

– Paul Heyman and Austin Theory backstage segment: Jon Baeckstrom

– Street Profits and Seth Rollins backstage segment: Alexandra Williams

– Je’Von Evans, Penta and Rey Mysterio backstage segment: James Curtin

– Roman Reigns and Adam Pearce backstage segment: Michael Kirshenbaum

– LA Knight and Jimmy Uso promo: Brian Parise

– Adam Pearce, Rusev, Ethan Page and Rey Mysterio backstage: James Curtin

– Adam Pearce, Montez Ford and Seth Rollins backstage: Alexandra Williams

– Cathy Kelley interviews Becky Lynch: Ben Saccoccio

Producers

– Penta vs Je’Von Evans: Abyss

– The Judgment Day vs Lyra Valkyria and Bayley: TJ Wilson and Jason Jordan

– Seth Rollins vs Montez Ford: Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode

– Rusev vs Rey Mysterio: Shane Helms

– The following producers and writers helped put together the listed matches and segments for the May 29 episode of WWE SmackDown, which was internally titled ‘The Calm Before The Clash’:

Writers

– Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn backstage promo: Cristian Scovell

– Nick Aldis, Danhausen and The Miz backstage segment: Sondra Lacey

– Damian Priest, Royce Keys and R-Truth backstage segment: Eric Watts

– Sami Zayn and Matt Cardona backstage segment: Cristian Scovell

– Rhea Ripley checks on Alexa Bliss: Colin Clark and Patrick McAlpine

– Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton backstage segment: Ioannis Filippides

– Nick Aldis and Gunther backstage segment: Chad Barbash

– Nia Jax and Lash Legend taunt Tiffany Stratton backstage: Sondra Lacey

– Brie Bella, Paige and Fatal Influence segment: Ioannis Filippides

Producers

– Opening women’s segment, Alexa Bliss vs Jade Cargill: Petey Williams

– Axiom vs The Miz: Shane Helms

– Damian Priest and Royce Keys vs MFT: Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode

– Matt Cardona vs Sami Zayn: Molly Holly

– Trick Williams/Ricky Saints/Carmelo Hayes promo and Ricky Saints vs Carmelo Hayes: Abyss

– Chelsea Green vs Nia Jax: TJ Wilson

– Cody Rhodes and Gunther segment: Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode

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