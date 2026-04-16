– Although there aren’t a lot of specific details available at the moment, there are reports that Danhausen is expected to have a prominent segment of some sort during either WrestleMania 42 Saturday or WrestleMania 42 Sunday this weekend in Las Vegas, NV. He has been tied into the IShowSpeed storyline with his curses, and IShowSpeed joins forces with The Vision to take on LA Knight & The Usos in a six-man tag-match that will kick off night one on ESPN for free.

– Liv Morgan’s face continues to heal following her head-to-head collision with Roxanne Perez on WWE Raw a couple of weeks ago. This is covered in her new WrestleMania 42 Vlog, which was released today via WWE’s official YouTube channel.

– The UpUpDownDown YouTube channel will be hosting the WWE 2K26 Showdown video game competition with Tyrese Haliburton, AJ Styles, Je’Von Evans, Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze and many others.

– CM Punk, Jey Uso and others scheduled to appear on Night Cap with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco live from Radio Row to promote WrestleMania 42.

– WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque shared a post via X on Thursday that included a ‘Greatest WrestleMania moments’ video, which you can check out along with a sneak peek of WWE World below.

WrestleMania 42 takes place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

Everyone has a favorite WrestleMania moment, one they’ll remember forever… this weekend we create new ones together. pic.twitter.com/TJBjwDa4Do — Triple H (@TripleH) April 16, 2026

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)