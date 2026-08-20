– Liv Morgan was spotted in New York City on Thursday.

– Kevin Owens is scheduled to work his first WWE live event since returning from a broken neck tonight in London, Ontario.

– WWE NXT has a pair of live events scheduled for this weekend. The brand will be in Venice, Florida on Friday, August 21 before heading to Gainesville, Florida on Saturday, August 22.

– Regarding WWE trademarks for Giulia’s ring name, the company actually filed for trademarks related to her name back in September 2024.

– WWE has added a Saturday live event in Honolulu, with the ticket presale now underway. Fans can use the code WWETIX for presale access.

– Presale tickets are also available for WWE’s Road to Survivor Series: WarGames live event tour. The presale code for those events is ALLWWE.

– This year marks the 18th anniversary of WWE introducing its PG Era, which began in 2008.

– Carmelo Hayes continues to be viewed highly within WWE. Hayes has been described internally as dependable and professional, with company officials believing he still has considerable upside.

– As previously reported, Ilja Dragunov is parting ways with WWE following the expiration of his contract. One source reports that WWE had plans to bring Dragunov back to television immediately following SummerSlam 2026. That would indicate there were creative plans in place for the former NXT Champion before his WWE run ultimately came to an end.

(Partial H/T: False Finish HQ)