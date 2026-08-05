Former WWE Women’s Champions Becky Lynch and Stephanie Vaquer made their long-awaited return to WWE television on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Des Moines, Iowa.

According to reports, Vaquer had actually been medically cleared and “ready to go” for some time. However, WWE intentionally held off on bringing her back until the company felt it had the right “storyline moment,” believing an earlier return would have less impact.

The report added that Vaquer was never scheduled to appear at SummerSlam, with plans for her Raw comeback only being finalized over the weekend. WWE reportedly arranged her travel at the last minute to avoid tipping off fans, and once she arrived at the arena, she was kept out of sight backstage to preserve the surprise.

Monday’s Raw also featured another unexpected return, as Big Cass resurfaced on WWE television for the first time in several years. Following Je’Von Evans’ victory over Ethan Page, Cass emerged from beneath the ring, where he had reportedly been concealed throughout the show, and launched a surprise attack on Evans.

Backstage, those in attendance described Cass as being in “great spirits” and excited about making his return to WWE television.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)