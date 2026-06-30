– According to one source, the current working plan is for WWE SummerSlam 2026 to feature 13 to 14 matches across both nights. This would make each card around six or seven matches per night. This year’s two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event is scheduled for August 1 and August 2 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Thus far, Liv Morgan vs. Queen Iyo Sky for the WWE Women’s World Championship, King Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar in a Hell In A Cell trilogy bout, as well as Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship have been officially announced for the shows.

– WWE has looked at the evolution of the Lyra Valkyria and Bayley friendship and tag-team turning into a bitter rivalry following Valkyria’s recent heel turn, in the form of an extended version of the ‘WWE Playlist’ digital series, which you can watch via the YouTube player embedded below.

– Sami Zayn surfaced via social media on Tuesday to troll former title-holder “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes. Zayn shared an image of himself sitting down for a cup of coffee with his newly won Undisputed WWE Championship, along with a caption reading, “Happy birthday to my friend Cody Rhodes.” Rhodes celebrates his 41st birthday today, June 30. Zayn previously shared footage of himself taking a victory lap after his WWE Night of Champions title win, with his title belt riding shotgun.