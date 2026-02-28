Several late pivots and behind-the-scenes notes have surfaced ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber this evening in “The Windy City.”

– As of last Monday, Jey Uso wasn’t even scheduled to travel for the Elimination Chamber event. The original plan called for Bronson Reed to win the qualifier match, which aligns with prior reports. However, Reed’s injury forced a creative shift. The angle that saw Jey taken out and replaced by Logan Paul was reportedly a direct pivot stemming from that situation.

– One name that appears unlikely for the show is Chris Jericho. Jericho remains listed on the official roster page for All Elite Wrestling, and his current deal was extended to account for previous time off, making his presence at Chamber improbable.

– On the SmackDown side of things, several talents from Ohio Valley Wrestling worked as security and extras during the February 27 Elimination Chamber “Go-Home” episode in Louisville.

– Meanwhile, Sol Ruca has been in Chicago for weeks due to a scheduled meet-and-greet appearance tied to Chamber weekend. Oba Femi is also in town for similar promotional commitments.

– Additional WWE ID signings are reportedly finalized, with official announcements expected to roll out over the coming weeks.

– Regarding the masked man storyline, there were indeed multiple changes made to the direction of the angle. Friday’s SmackDown segment was among the adjusted plans. We’re told the reveal that took place last night isn’t the end of the story, which makes sense given the relatively unknown unveiling.

– As of Saturday morning, 17,150 tickets had been distributed for tonight’s Premium Live Event, according to WrestleTix, with new seats added to the venue map.

– There’s still no word on whether local watch parties for businesses will be reinstated.

