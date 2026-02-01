According to sources, neither Saraya nor Karrion Kross were approached by WWE about appearing in the Royal Rumble. While the match featured several surprises, those two names were not part of the company’s outreach ahead of the event.

Following Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, some members of the roster are expected to finally head home after enduring 13 straight days of travel. That kind of extended road stretch has become increasingly rare in WWE in recent years, with overseas tours typically being the main exception.

There were also a number of talents listed internally as alternates for the Royal Rumble. However, at this time, there is no confirmation on which wrestlers were on standby if changes had been needed.

One name that did come up in discussions was Kit Wilson, though he ultimately passed on participating in the Royal Rumble.

On a more positive note, sources noted strong internal feedback regarding the debut of Royce Keys. His backstage reaction was said to be very well received, with WWE staff reportedly impressed by both his performance and his overall introduction within the company.

Still, there was some internal confusion surrounding how WWE might present Royce Keys, as the “Powerhouse” moniker originated during his run in AEW.

One thing was clear backstage: Keys’ debut left a strong first impression.

