– Regarding Omos’ recent appearances for AAA, WWE sources say the company has been pleased with the reception so far. Those spoken to indicated that additional appearances should be expected moving forward. However, there is still no word internally on when Omos will be returning to WWE television.

– As for WWE legend Matt Hardy’s recent claim that The Hardys signed new TNA contracts “a long time ago,” sources within TNA strongly pushed back on that idea. According to those familiar with the situation, the company is currently in the process of working out a new deal, with the expectation that contracts will be finalized and signed soon.

– A lighter note came out of WrestleCade, where Jimmy Hart’s stolen megaphone has officially been returned. Promoters for the event were able to identify the individual responsible through security camera footage and track him down. The person involved ultimately chose to mail the megaphone back rather than face potential charges.

– WWE Hall Of Fame legend Jerry “The King” Lawler also made headlines after suggesting he might have another match left in him. That idea, however, isn’t gaining traction internally at WWE. One WWE source who worked closely with Lawler for years said there is “zero percent chance WWE clears him,” meaning any potential in-ring return would have to take place elsewhere.

– On the broadcast side, possible commentary changes have been discussed due to Joe Tessitore wrapping up his college football commitments. WWE sources clarified that Tessitore will continue to juggle additional obligations, and that commentary teams will naturally rotate or adjust as needed.

– Finally, WWE sources noted a significant accomplishment by Cody Rhodes behind the scenes. Rhodes reportedly fulfilled more Make-A-Wish requests than any other WWE Superstar in 2025, a distinction that earned widespread praise internally.

(H/T: Fightful Select)