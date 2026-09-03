Grayson Waller’s move back to WWE NXT reportedly came with major plans from the start.

The decision to put the NXT Championship on Waller at Heatwave came together quickly after WWE decided to move him from Raw to NXT. Once Shawn Michaels received clearance that Waller would be part of the brand for the foreseeable future, the idea of putting the title on him reportedly surfaced almost immediately.

There are said to be several people within WWE who see significant upside in Waller as one of NXT’s top heels.

Waller captured the championship at NXT Heatwave on August 30, defeating Tony D’Angelo, Zilla Fatu and Cruz Montana in a Fatal 4-Way match.

As for D’Angelo, the decision to end his championship reign reportedly should not be viewed as a reflection of how WWE sees him.

Despite losing the title, there currently does not appear to be a main roster move in the works for D’Angelo. His name reportedly has not been discussed for a call-up.

D’Angelo is scheduled to remain involved on NXT television and will compete in a six-man tag team match on the September 8 episode.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)