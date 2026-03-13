– At one point during the early planning stages for WrestleMania 42, a Hell in a Cell Match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns for their third encounter was reportedly discussed internally. The idea was said to have gained significant traction before plans shifted.

Those changes reportedly came following Seth Rollins’ injury, along with the decision to move the championship onto Drew McIntyre, which led to creative adjustments across the WrestleMania card.

– WWE has also quietly reduced ticket prices for WrestleMania 42. The previous lowest-priced standard ticket for night two had been listed at $254, but that figure has now dropped to $177. Night one tickets saw a similar decrease, falling from $228 down to the same $177 starting price point.

– Another topic that has generated internal buzz is Brock Lesnar’s expected WrestleMania opponent. According to those familiar with the situation, the general belief backstage is that Oba Femi is being lined up as the superstar who will challenge Lesnar on the grand stage.

– Additional context has emerged regarding Road Dogg’s recent WWE departure. While some speculated that his exit may have been tied to the viral Chelsea Green clip from the WWE: Unreal series, that reportedly was not the case.

Those within WWE were still said to be surprised by the move, as Road Dogg was described as someone who was “very well liked” among the talent.

As for why he chose to leave, reports indicate the decision stemmed from dissatisfaction with his role in the company. Road Dogg is also said to have been unhappy with his most recent annual performance review, which ultimately contributed to his decision to step away.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite, Fightful Select & F4WOnline.com)