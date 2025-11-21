WWE had several moving pieces in play heading into Monday’s edition of Raw at Madison Square Garden, including a handful of internal discussions, celebrity appearances, and lingering rumors that didn’t quite match reality.

One notable item involved Austin Theory. While he ultimately had no involvement in the build, sources indicated that Theory was at one point a legitimate option for the men’s WarGames match before Seth Rollins’ injury shifted plans. Nothing progressed beyond exploratory talks, but his name was on the board.

The show also featured a viral moment with Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo, whose WWE cameo came together at the last minute. The spot was finalized the day of Raw, with the understanding that there would be “as little physicality as possible.” Skattebo, a longtime wrestling fan, received clearance without issue, multiple sports-media contacts told us the New York Giants had no objection to Skattebo appearing on-air.

In the hours before Raw, Netflix and WWE held a joint Bodega-themed pre-show party in New York City, drawing a mix of celebrities and personalities who were later shown during the broadcast. Among them was Kazeem Famuyide, the former WWE writer turned prominent podcast voice, and SmackDown’s Grayson Waller, who was present at the party despite not appearing on Raw itself.

As for Liv Morgan, rumors of a surprise appearance at Raw were just that. Morgan did travel into New York around the time of the show and was in the city earlier in the week for WWE-related work, but sources stressed she was not backstage at MSG and was never penciled in for an on-screen return Monday night.

Regarding Shane McMahon’s untelevised appearance in the crowd, the celebrities and other cameos spotlighted on camera Monday were tied to promotional projects, while Shane was simply visiting family and friends. It was emphasized that he was fully welcomed at the show, he just wasn’t part of anything WWE chose to feature on TV.

