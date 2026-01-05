– WWE will be holding a tryout at the WWE Performance Center facility in Orlando, Florida next week.

– Several WWE Superstars were at WWE Headquarters this past weekend filming a commercial prior to the WWE Holiday Tour live event in Bridgeport, CT.

– As noted, the ‘Road to Royal Rumble’ European tour kicks off this week, with the first show taking place on Thursday, January 7 at The Quarterback Immobilien Arena in Leipzig, German. Advertised for the 1/7 show are Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso, LA Knight, Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu.

– The tour continues on Saturday, January 10 at the OVO Hydro Glasgow Arena in Glasgow, Scotland. Scheduled for the 1/10 show is CM Punk vs. Bronson Reed for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Stephanie Vaquer vs. Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s World Championship, as well as Jade Cargilll, Drew McIntyre, Gunther, AJ Styles, Dragon Lee, Liv Morgan, New Day, Sami Zayn, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and The Kabuki Warriors.

– Finishing up the week is the Road To Royal Rumble Tour stop in Copenhagen, Denmark at The Royal Arena on Sunday, January 11. Advertised for the 1/11 show is the same lineup listed above for the 1/10 show in Glasgow.

– Dominik Mysterio is advertised for the Road To Royal Rumble Tour dates, however whether or not he will be cleared in time to work matches or get physically involved at the shows remains to be seen.

– Speaking of “Dirty” Dom, he was named the 2025 Male Wrestler of the Year by the sports outlet. Stephanie Vaquer was named the Female Wrestler of 2025.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com throughout the week for Road To Royal Rumble Tour live event results.