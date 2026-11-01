New details have emerged regarding the potential retirement timelines of several of WWE’s biggest names, including CM Punk, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

While none of the four have announced definitive plans to retire, information regarding their current contracts and long-term futures offers some insight into how much longer they could remain active in the ring.

Randy Orton, 46, previously expressed his desire to continue wrestling for another decade during an interview in 2022. The former multiple-time world champion signed a reported five-year contract extension with WWE in August 2024, keeping him with the company through approximately 2029.

One source indicated that Orton still has at least three years remaining on his current agreement, which would put him at 49 years old when the deal expires. Whether he intends to continue wrestling beyond that point remains to be seen.

Seth Rollins, 40, is also reportedly under contract with WWE for at least another three years. That would take the former world champion to approximately 43 years old by the time his current agreement concludes, although there has been no indication that he plans to retire at that point.

Roman Reigns, meanwhile, could potentially remain involved in WWE for considerably longer.

The 41-year-old has been working a reduced schedule in recent years, and the expectation is that WWE will continue accommodating his part-time arrangement for as long as both sides are interested in maintaining it.

One source speculated that Reigns could conceivably continue wrestling for another decade under those circumstances, potentially extending his in-ring career into his early 50s.

CM Punk, 48, presents a somewhat different situation, with talk that his current contract could mark the final chapter of his career as a full-time WWE performer.

Punk reportedly signed a three-year agreement when he returned to WWE in November 2023. However, he revealed in 2025 that the company had been attempting to convince him to sign a new five-year deal.

There is now speculation that Punk could have his “full-time farewell” when his current agreement expires, although that would not necessarily mean a complete retirement from professional wrestling.

For now, no official retirement dates have been announced for any of the four Superstars, and their respective futures could ultimately depend on contract negotiations, physical health and individual career goals.

(H/T: Fightful Select Answers Q&A)