Two top WWE stars were noticeably absent from television over the past week, but neither situation is expected to keep them sidelined for long.

Rey Mysterio missed this week’s episode of WWE Raw due to a minor injury. The issue is not considered serious, and Mysterio is expected to return to WWE programming in short order.

Charlotte Flair was also off television, missing last week’s episode of SmackDown. Her absence was attributed to illness, which was legitimate and severe enough to require a late change to the show. The good news is that Flair has already worked a house show, confirming her return to action.

No long-term concerns are believed to exist for either star.

Meanwhile, WWE is also expecting additional reinforcements soon. Chad Gable has been dealing with a shoulder injury, while Tiffany Stratton has been sidelined with an undisclosed issue, but both are said to be nearing returns.

The timing could work out well, as WWE is currently overseas. The company is in London for SmackDown and will continue its European tour through January 20.

After that, WWE heads to Canada for SmackDown, Raw, and Saturday Night’s Main Event, before traveling to Saudi Arabia for the Royal Rumble on January 31.

In other words, the roster could be close to full strength again very soon.

(H/T: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)