– Sources close to WWE, who had previously expected Richard Holliday to sign in recent months, say his name continues to come up internally, though no real movement toward bringing him in has materialized.

– TNA has continued watching Fourth Rope talent, with Joe Alonzo and Joshua Bishop both on their radar. The promotion also still holds interest in Bishop and J Rod following their WWE tryouts.

– Who helped put together the August 21 episode of WWE SmackDown, internally dubbed, “KO Punk”? Let’s find out. Here are the listed writers and producers for matches and segments featured on the show.

Writers:

– MFT backstage promo: Eric Watts

– CM Punk and Randy Orton backstage promo: Colin Clark

– Chelsea Green, Tiffany Stratton, Paige and Fatal Influence backstage segment: Devyn Prieto

– Blake Monroe backstage interview: Sondra Lacey

– Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Tatum Paxley and Jade Cargill/B-Fab/Michin backstage segment: Ioannis Filippides

– Trick Williams, Lil Yachty and Baron Corbin segment: Pat Lavin

– Kevin Owens and Gunther backstage segment: Colin Clark

– Shinsuke Nakamura and Kyoki promo: Patrick McAlpine

Producers:

– Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton in ring segment: Bobby Roode and Shawn Daivari

– Damian Priest and R-Truth vs MFT: Abyss and Jamie Noble

– Blake Monroe beats down Giulia: Kenny Dykstra

– Tiffany Stratton vs Lash Legend: TJ Wilson

– Kevin Owens vs CM Punk: Bobby Roode and Shawn Daivari

– And here is the same for the August 24 episode of WWE Raw:

Writers:

– Rey Mysterio, Rey Fenix, Dominik Mysterio backstage segment: James Curtin and Brian Parise

– The Usos and Jacob Fatu backstage segment: Michael Kirshenbaum and Mike Mirabile

– Sol Ruca, IYO SKY and Lyra Valkyria backstage segment: Kirsten Koedding

– Solo Sikoa and LA Knight backstage segment: Michael Kirshenbaum and Mike Mirabile

– Adam Pearce, Chad Gable and Ethan Page backstage segment: John Trowbridge

– Stephanie Vaquer backstage segment: Kirsten Koedding

Producers:

– Stephanie Vaquer vs Roxanne Perez: Jason Jordan

– Rey Fenix vs Dragon Lee: Abyss

– Oba Femi and Bron Breakker segment: Shane Helms

– Je’Von Evans vs Big Cass: Jamie Noble

– Penta vs La Parka: Petey Williams

– The Usos vs LA Knight and Solo Sikoa: Bobby Roode

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 8/24/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)