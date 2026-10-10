Triple H has revealed an interesting detail regarding the opening match for this year’s WWE Money in the Bank premium live event. It was announced on October 9 that Roman Reigns would defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight in the opening match of the show. During the Money in the Bank Countdown pre-show, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque told Cathy Kelley that Reigns personally requested to kick off the event.

With Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship opening up the show, it means that only one potential surprise same-day cash-in is possible, as the Men’s Money in the Bank winner won’t be decided until after the men’s world title tilt. As noted, the men’s Money in the Bank match is scheduled to close out the PLE.

CM Punk took part in a live interview from backstage at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA. during the Countdown to WWE Money In The Bank pre-show. The pre-show panelists of Michael Cole, Big E., Peter Rosenberg and Corey Graves asked him questions about being 48 years old and in a high-risk match like Money in the Bank with the young rising athletic stars of WWE’s future such as Je’Von Evans and Bron Breakker, among others. Punk feels his experience will ultimately be the deciding factor in him becoming a three-time Money in the Bank winner.

Let’s catch up with @CMPunk ahead of the Men’s #MITB Ladder Match happening later tonight! 🪜 📺 #MITB streams LIVE at 6PM ET/3PM PT on the

@espn App with ESPN Unlimited! https://t.co/K39dGBLSp1 — WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2026

Byron Saxton, a longtime member of the WWE broadcast team, primarily in backstage interview segments as of late, served as the actual in-ring ring announcer for the WWE Money In The Bank 2026 PLE. Saxton was present from the start of the show, delivering the formal pre-match ring introductions for the champion and the challenger in the Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight opener for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.