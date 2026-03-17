– According to reports, the originally planned direction for the recent segment involving Roman Reigns and CM Punk was set to take a much darker turn. It’s said that Reigns was expected to respond to Punk’s remark about his deceased father with a more personal jab of his own, specifically targeting Punk’s late dog, Larry. The reported idea would have seen Reigns deliver a “darker response” centered around the situation, though those plans ultimately did not play out as initially discussed.

– WWE is reportedly keeping a very close eye on All Elite Wrestling, even to the point of dedicating staff specifically to monitoring the rival promotion’s content. “There’s people in Stamford with AEW action figures on their desks,” one source stated. “People’s jobs is to watch AEW programming and report into analytics and different departments on what’s going on in AEW. That is a fact. It’s not a hush-hush thing.”

(H/T: BodySlam+ & WrestleVotes)