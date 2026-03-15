– Alexandra Williams’ recently announced promotion within WWE reportedly took place earlier than many realized. Williams revealed on social media that she had been elevated to Vice President and Lead Writer for WWE RAW, but according to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, the promotion actually occurred back in January. In her new role, Williams oversees the creative direction of RAW alongside Ryan Ward and Jonathan Baeckstrom. The three work together as the core leadership group for the red brand’s writing team. The structure of the reporting hierarchy places the trio under Ed Koskey, who then reports to Bruce Prichard. Prichard ultimately reports to Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who continues to oversee the company’s overall creative direction. Following the public announcement of Williams’ promotion, some fans speculated that the well-received segment between World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and The Usos on Monday’s episode of RAW was the result of recent changes to the writing team. According to the report, the creative lineup behind RAW has remained unchanged since January. The segment itself was largely credited to Levesque, who reportedly came up with the idea of The Usos confronting Punk about invoking the legacy of Roman Reigns’ father as part of their storyline tension.

– Discussions have reportedly taken place regarding a possible celebrity appearance at WrestleMania 42. The talks involve music star Jelly Roll potentially teaming up with Royce Keys at the event. According to BodySlam+, the proposed storyline would center on the shared hardships both men have faced in their personal lives, forming the foundation of their partnership.

– As unexpected crossover moment took place during the first week of AAA Rey de Reyes. Flammer issued an open challenge for her Reina de Reinas Championship, and the challenger who answered surprised many in attendance – WWE Superstar Bayley. The crowd immediately erupted upon Bayley’s entrance, with fans loudly chanting her name as she stepped into the ring to face the AAA champion. Despite the enthusiastic reception, Flammer ultimately retained the title after defeating Bayley in the open challenge match.