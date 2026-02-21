– Despite recent contact between WWE and David Finlay, sources indicate that he is not currently factored into WWE creative plans. Meanwhile, New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) is actively working to re-sign Finlay as they attempt to keep him in the fold.

– WWE has reportedly filmed a significant amount of additional digital content with Royce Keys. The material is expected to roll out across the company’s various online platforms in the coming weeks.

– The annual WWE 2K media event took place this week, bringing in a large number of wrestling-focused media members and content creators. WWE 2K hosts similar gatherings each year as part of its promotional push, resulting in a wave of preview coverage, interviews, and social media content.

– Creator Fest was also held at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. Several notable names were in attendance, including CM Punk, Chelsea Green, Tiffany Stratton, IYO SKY, Paul Heyman, Ethan Page, and Megan Morant. The event centered around digital creators and brand engagement.

– Of note, Chelsea Green was not wearing her walking boot at the 2K Creator Fest event. That small detail could spark speculation about her recovery progress.

– WWE’s new blackout policy appears to be expanding. Elimination Chamber watch parties in the Chicago area are reportedly being blocked as part of the company’s effort to drive ticket sales. As previously noted, WrestleMania watch parties have also been banned locally in Las Vegas ahead of WrestleMania 42.

