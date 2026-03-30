Another reported signing could soon be heading to WWE, with movement also expected on the WWE ID front.

Nikki Blackheart is reportedly wrapping up her remaining independent wrestling dates, as multiple sources indicate that she has signed with WWE.

According to one source, Blackheart is expected to relocate to Orlando, Florida in the near future, where she will begin training and working out of the WWE Performance Center.

If true, it marks the latest addition to WWE’s ongoing talent recruitment efforts.

Meanwhile, there’s also said to be movement coming on the WWE ID side of things.

Sources note that additional names are expected to be revealed soon, specifically on the men’s side of the program.

(H/T: Fightful Select)