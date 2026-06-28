– Sami Zayn’s title win drew widespread praise backstage and beyond, but per multiple sources, fans shouldn’t get too comfortable, as his Undisputed WWE Championship reign is expected to be brief.

– Baron Corbin is headed back to WWE after wrapping up his MLW run in Chattanooga.

– The King of the Ring winner was kept tightly under wraps heading into last week’s show, but Oba Femi ultimately captured the tournament. This Monday on Raw, he’ll reveal whether he plans to challenge Sami Zayn or Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

– Conversations around Tatum Paxley making the jump from NXT to the WWE main roster have taken place, though no concrete plans are in place as of yet.

– Those within WWE and NXT have anticipated for some time that Hiromu Takahashi will eventually sign with the company.

(H/T: Fightful Select)