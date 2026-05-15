A handful of backstage notes and talent updates continue making the rounds following another busy week in the wrestling world.

One interesting detail concerns the social media presence of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner. According to reports, Steiner’s Twitter/X account is actually operated by a manager, though it’s done with Steiner’s full permission and approval.

Meanwhile, former WWE Superstar Jeff Cobb, who worked in WWE as JC Mateo, was reportedly backstage at New Japan Pro-Wrestling Dontaku. Cobb recently became a free agent after departing WWE, and his presence at the event has naturally fueled speculation about a possible return to NJPW.

As for Blake Monroe, the former NXT standout appears to be inching closer to her main roster arrival. Monroe is reportedly listed on the travel schedule for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown in Lexington, Kentucky. WWE has already been airing teaser vignettes in recent weeks to hype her upcoming debut following her successful NXT run.

There’s also said to be no major concern internally regarding CM Punk and the recent adjustments to his summer appearances. Within WWE circles, the situation is reportedly being described simply as a “schedule change.”

Another noteworthy item involves veteran WWE star AJ Styles. Styles was reportedly in Georgia this week attending an independent wrestling event, where he was said to be both training and scouting talent on behalf of WWE.

WWE has released two new digital episodes on their YouTube channel. The first is a special extended installment of WWE Playlist, which looks at all 80 of Roman Reigns’ wins at WWE premium live events. The second is another episode of WWE Playlist, which looks at “forgotten Asuka moments.”

(H/T: Fightful Select)