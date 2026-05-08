– After working a match at AEW Collision last week, two days later, Nixi XS worked as an extra backstage in a segment on WWE Raw.

– Despite social media chatter to the contrary, Shane McMahon’s status on WWE.com has not changed. There has been talk about him being moved to the active roster, but that is not the case. As noted, AJ Lee, Paige and The Bella Twins were recently moved to free agents, and Brock Lesnar was moved to the Alumni section.

– WWE has started work on content for the Club WWE project. The content reportedly covers a number of weeks.

– In terms of the takedown of streamer clips by WWE, this is the most vast they’ve gone. It’s being handled by a company called StreamEnforcement.

– WWE Raw writers and producers for the April 27 episode:

Writers

* Roman Reigns consults with The Usos: Michael Kirshenbaum

* The Judgment Day attack Stephanie Vaquer backstage: Ben Saccoccio and Kirsten Koedding

* El Grande Americano backstage promo: James Curtin

* “Original” El Grande Americano and Rey Mysterio backstage segment: James Curtin

* The Usos and LA Knight backstage segment: Michael Kirshenbaum Brian Parise

* Grayson Waller in Adam Pearce’s office: James Curtin

* Joe Hendry, The Street Profits and Seth Rollins backstage: Brian Parise and John Trowbridge

* Asuka backstage promo: Ben Saccoccio

* The Judgment Day backstage promo: Alexandra Williams

Producers

* Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker segment: Bobby Roode

* Penta vs Rusev: Jamie Noble

* Becky Lynch vs IYO SKY: Jason Jordan

* Joe Hendry Concert and Brawl: Bobby Roode

* Rey Mysterio vs El Grande Americano: Shawn Daivari

* Oba Femi vs Grayson Waller: Abyss

* Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez: TJ Wilson

* Jacob Fatu and Roman Reigns segment: Bobby Roode

– WWE Raw writers and producers for the May 4 episode:

Writers

* Roman Reigns/Seth Rollins segment: Michael Kirshenbaum

* The Judgment Day Clubhouse promo: John Trowbridge

* Seth Rollins backstage interview: Brian Parise

* The Vision backstage promo: Brian Parise

* The Usos backstage interview: Michael Kirshenbaum

* The Judgment Day/Bayley and Lyra Valkyria backstage promo: John Trowbridge

* Seth Rollins, The Street Profits and Joe Hendry backstage segment: Brian Parise

* IYO SKY and Asuka sit down: Kirsten Koedding

* “Original” El Grande Americano backstage promo: Kirsten Koedding

Producers

* Seth Rollins/Bron Breakker brawl: Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode

* Finn Balor vs JD McDonagh: TJ Wilson

* Penta and Je’Von Evans vs Ethan Page and Rusev: Abyss

* Sol Ruca and Becky Lynch segment: Jason Jordan

* Joe Hendry vs Austin Theory: Shane Helms

* Oba Femi vs Otis: Abyss

* Asuka and IYO SKY sit down: Jason Jordan

* “Original” El Grande Americano and Los Americanos Hermanos vs El Grande Americano and Los Americanos: Jason Jordan

* Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu contract signing: Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode

– WWE SmackDown writers and producers for the May 1 episode:

Writers

* Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley and Alexa Bliss backstage segment: Devyn Prieto

* Paige and Brie Bella interview: Ioannis Filippides

* Priest, Truth and Fraxiom segment: Eric Watts

* The Miz, Kit Wilson and Danhausen exploding briefcase segment: Colin Clark

* Tiffany Stratton, Chelsea Green, Giulia and Kiana James backstage segment: Sondra Lacey

* Irresistible Forces backstage interview: Ioannis Filippides

* Trick Williams announces the death of the Gingerbread Man: Pat Lavin and Sondra Lacey

* Nick Aldis, Danhausen and Sami Zayn backstage segment: Colin Clark

Producers

* Charlotte Flair vs Jacy Jayne: Petey Williams

* Damian Priest and R-Truth vs Fraxiom: Shawn Daivari

* MFTs and Usos segment: Bobby Roode

* Cody Rhodes vs Ricky Saints: Jamie Noble

* Danhausen, Miz and Kit Wilson in ring segment: Shawn Daivari

* Royce Keys vs Angel: Nick Aldis

* Royce Keys, Jacob Fatu and MFTs backstage segment: Bobby Roode

* The Death Of The Gingerbread man: Molly Holly

* Paige and Brie Bella vs Irresistible Forces: TJ Wilson

* The Usos vs Solo Sikoa and Talla Tonga: Bobby Roode

(H/T: Fightful Select)